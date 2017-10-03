Home Indiana Silver Alert Issued for Clark County Man October 3rd, 2017 Melissa Greathouse Indiana

Indiana State Police have issued a statewide Silver Alert for a missing Clark County man.

Troopers say 81-year-old David Eugene Cox went missing from Sellersburg Monday evening. Cox is described as six feet tall, 143 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue and white plaid shirt and khaki pants, and may be driving a 1995 Ford Probe with Indiana plate 740MAF.

ISP says Cox is believed to be in extreme danger, and may need medical care.

Anyone who has seen Cox, or who has any information about where he might be, is asked to contact Indiana State Police at (812)246-5424, or call 911.

Comments

comments