Silver Alert Issued for 87-year-old Jeffersonville, Indiana Man

February 21st, 2017 Indiana

The Jeffersonville Police Department is looking for a missing 87-year-old man from Jeffersonville, Indiana. That’s just north of Louisville.

Bruce Mater is 6’1″, 189 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen Tuesday, at 4:00 PM in Jeffersonville, Indiana, and is believed to be in danger.

He was wearing a light green shirt, unknown pants, and black loafers.

Mater may be disoriented and require medical assistance. He is believed to be driving a Green 2002 Mercury Grand Marquis with Indiana plate 385BAU.

If you have any information on where he might be, contact the Jeffersonville Police Department at 812-246-6996 or 911.

