Silver Alert Issued for 87-year-old Jeffersonville, Indiana Man

The Jeffersonville Police Department is looking for a missing 87-year-old man from Jeffersonville, Indiana. That’s just north of Louisville.

Bruce Mater is 6’1″, 189 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen Tuesday, at 4:00 PM in Jeffersonville, Indiana, and is believed to be in danger.

He was wearing a light green shirt, unknown pants, and black loafers.

Mater may be disoriented and require medical assistance. He is believed to be driving a Green 2002 Mercury Grand Marquis with Indiana plate 385BAU.

If you have any information on where he might be, contact the Jeffersonville Police Department at 812-246-6996 or 911.

Amanda Decker 44News Executive Producer and Evening Anchor. Amanda is a native of Indianapolis, Indiana and joined WEVV from Little Rock, Arkansas where she worked at Independent News Network. Amanda graduated from Ball State with degrees in Telecommunications, Journalism, and Political Science. More Posts Follow Me:



Comments

comments