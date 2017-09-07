Silent Protest Held Over Confederate Monument

Outside of the Daviess County Courthouse is a monument honoring fallen Confederate soldiers. Some members of the Owensboro community have been calling for the it’s removal since the Charlottesville protests. On Thursday, ‘Nonviolent Owensboro’, members of the local NAACP and others held a silent protest in front of the statue. They say that the silence is twofold: members of the community say the statues presence makes them feel like they must be silent, and they say that local government has been silent on the issue.

They held the protest on a Thursday because it corresponded with fiscal court meeting that is overseen by the county commissioners. They ended their protest by walking into the meeting where the president of the local NAACP, Rhondalyn Randolph, spoke in front of the commissioners and presented a petition asking for the monument’s removal. In Rhondalyn speech to the commissioners, she asked that they create a committee to decide the fate of the monument. Rhondalyn says one of their proposals is to move the statue into a museum where it could be use as a teaching tool.

They were not the only ones at Thursday’s meeting — members of Sons of Confederate Veterans came to oppose moving the statue. They say by even moving the statue that means there is a problem with it and that is not something they believe in. They want the statue to remain in it’s current state.

As for right now, no action is happening about the statue. Members of the commission say that they are talking to members of the community about the issue before coming to a decision.

