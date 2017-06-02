Silent Film to Showcase at EVSC Summer Musical
A silent film will be put together for the 29th annual Public Education Foundation/EVSC summer musical.
During the breaks of the show ‘Thoroughly Modern Millie’ will be played.
The film tells the story of a simple woman from Kansas who decides to make it big in New York as a self-proclaim ‘modern woman’.
What makes this year special was the chance to use the Reitz Home as a back drop.
Although it wasn’t built in the 1920s when the film took place, organizers say it makes for a dramatic scene to compliment the film.
Filming happened Friday at the Reitz House, and the kids will be having another day in front of the camera next week in Owensboro.