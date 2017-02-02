Home Indiana Silent Doll Auction To Benefit Dubois County Museum February 2nd, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

A silent auction will benefit one Tri-state museum. Nine dolls will be auctioned off by the Dubois County Museum. Ida Jo Temple, who was one of the founding directors of the museum, donated the dolls to the museum. The proceeds from the event will go to the Little Pioneers children’s room for exhibits and programs. Dolls are on display with information about the doll and bidding instructions. The Silent Doll Auction will run through March 13th.

The museum is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information, visit Dubois County Museum.

Comments

comments