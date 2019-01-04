Home Indiana Silent Auction to Benefit Tell City Family January 4th, 2019 Tyrone Morris Indiana

The Tell City community is coming together after a house fire claimed the lives of three young children.

The Perry County News reports a silent auction is set for this Sunday to raise money for the family.

All proceeds from the event will go toward funeral and monument expenses. Investigators haven’t determined an official cause of the December 28th fire but say it started in the living room near a space heater and other appliances.

The silent auction is scheduled for 3 p.m to 6 p.m. this Sunday at the Tell City Depot.

Funeral services for three-year-old Roseanna Sims, six-year-old Thomas Sims, and 11-year-old Danielle Sims were held Monday.

The American Red Cross recommends that donations of household goods, like towels and even groceries, would also be beneficial.

People wanting to help have been asked to take items to 525 12th St.

