Evansville Signs are Coming Down at Harp's Exotic Pets in Evansville April 14th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

It’s a sad day for exotic pet lovers in the tri-state. The signs are coming down at Harp’s Exotic Pets in Evansville after the owners decided this year to close for good. They made that decision after years of declining sales.

All of the pets have found homes, and Pat Coslett Furniture is expected to take over the space.

