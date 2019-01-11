Significant Snowfall Likely Through the Weekend

Who’s ready for the snow? I certainly am! I’m pumped up, good news it’s occurring on a Saturday so schools are closed and most people will be home. This will be a heavy wet snow with temperatures in the upper 20s to low 30s beginning as early as this evening.

Winter Storm Warnings (6PM-SAT 12PM) are now in effect for points N&W of the Ohio River, expecting significant snowfall totals there. Winter Weather Advisories (6PM- SAT 12PM) up for the counties highlighted in purple, expecting lesser totals there.

The cloud cover is rolling in as our storm system develops in the Plains and will continue to push eastward. An area of low pressure over Texas will continue to gather Gulf of Mexico moisture as it moves eastward through the Mississippi and eventually Ohio Valleys. Moisture is already in parts of Missouri and Arkansas. Expecting snow to begin after 6PM across Illinois, and snow will overspread the region from west to east. Snow should begin in around Evansville after 7PM, heavy wet snow will continue through the overnight into early Saturday. Warmer air will work into the region and snow will transition into sleet then rain across Kentucky. The rain/snow line will advance northward right along the Ohio River by midday, anticipating snow/sleet to change to rain by Saturday afternoon in Evansville. Meanwhile our northernmost areas will stay snow for most of the day. Moisture will begin tapering off late Saturday – Early Sunday with snow showers.

Latest snowfall totals, could see upwards of a 12″+ across central Missouri and Central Illinois. As for here in the Tri-State totals could be as high as 6-8″ across SE Illinois and in the northernmost parts of the area. 3-6″ through the heart of the area, Evansville, right along the Ohio River. 1-3″ in those areas across KY where a winter weather advisory is in effect. An <1″ extreme southern portions of the area, where an initial burst of snow will occur before a changeover to sleet & rain early Saturday.

Will continue to monitor the latest movement of the storm system and will have another update later on today.

