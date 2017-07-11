Significant Progressive Derecho of July 11, 1938

A significant progressive derecho raked part of the Tri-State on July 11, 1938.

It began as likely supercells/cluster of supercells in central Illinois with large hail & a tornado with a 10-mile path southeast of Decatur, Illinois.

This evolved into long-lived, significant wind producer. A unique report with the storm is that a wall of dust occurred with the damaging winds. In the Tri-State, the worst damage was over Daviess (IN) & Dubois counties in a 50-mile wide swath of significant wind damage. At Washington, numerous buildings & homes were damaged. A smokestack was toppled & demolished & hundreds of trees were heavily damaged or toppled. Some intense damage occurred in a 6-mile length near Washington. This may have been a tornado. Widespread damage to farm buildings, homes, trees & powerlines affected Daviess County with 50 trees toppled at the Odon Park. Several large trees fell on the Christian Church & many streets were impassable by fallen trees & powerlines. Similar damage occurred at Plainville, Elnora & Montgomery. A home was destroyed by a brief tornado at Edwardsport, apparently wrapped in the damaging straight-line winds. At Jasper, the State Police radio tower was toppled by an apparent wind gust of at least 100 mph. Hundreds of trees were downed & many homes damaged at Jasper. Some were unroofed. Roofs were blown off & trees blown down by the “terrific gale” at Dale & Rockport. At Evansville & across Vanderburgh County, property damage was widespread to outbuildings, homes & fences. A brief tornado also produced damage at Rome.

The storms reached Odon & Evansville by 6:30 p.m., then the damaging winds continued through eastern & central Kentucky & reached central & eastern Tennessee by 9 p.m. Knoxville, Tennessee was hit very hard at 9:52 p.m. with wind damage, while Chattanooga reported damage from straight-line winds at 11:30 p.m. The last report of damaging winds came from north of Raleigh, North Carolina at 1 a.m.

Other widespread damage occurred across eastern Illinois & around & south of Terre Haute & Greencastle.

Crop loss was immense.

This derecho was a “Ridge Rider” in the “Ring of Fire”. Occurring on the edge of the heat wave, torrid heat surged just ahead of it.

This is a surface map of the derecho event in progress. The surface high occurs just southeast of the apex of the upper ridge. The surface low occurred in the bend of the upper trough. A stationary front can be seen with the upper flow pattern reconstructed easily with the surface features shown.

On the tail end of the derecho, very heavy rainfall occurred as storms trained. 3.96″ fell near Albion & 3.46″ at Old Shawneetown.

Chad Evans Chad has ten years of professional experience as a meteorologist. Chad has a National Weather Association Seal of Approval and is a member of the Indiana State Climate Office Advisory Committee. More Posts Follow Me:



Comments

comments