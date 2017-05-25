The Significant Hail & Windstorms of May 24, 1912

Huge, damaging hail of up to the size of croquet balls (3.6” in diameter), but one isolated stone was 3.9″ in diameter. Driven by damaging winds, this hail fell in far northern Christian to far southern Hopkins, southwest Muhlenberg counties. Many calves, pigs, geese & chickens were beat to death by the wind-driven hail & several people were injured by the hail. Windows were shattered & roofs were heavily damaged, riddled & holed with hail. A 2.6″ diameter stone was picked up & weighed in at 0.75 pounds. Large stones in a streak of 5 miles long & half a mile wide. The intense winds unroofed homes & barns & knocked down timber.

One family had the huge stones penetrate their roof & ceiling & had to hide under their bed

One mare & colt was killed by the stones. One person suffered a broken right arm, while another had fingers fractured. The hailstones fell for over 20 minutes, accumulating few inches deep. This hail did not melt until the next day.

The day prior, a deadly tornado hit Ponca City, Oklahoma area. On one farm that was hit, a chicken was found wandering the grounds with it’s head stuck in the neck of a gallon jug.

2″ diameter hail was measured in & northeast of McLeansboro. It was reported, with the severe winds, that this hail broken the windows of every home within a radius of several miles of city & that telegraph communication had been cut off for much of southern Illinois from damaging winds, largely. Crops were completely destroyed over a large area. At least 3 people were killed by the storm at Salem, Illinois. A hot air balloon was brought down by a hailstorm in Central Illinois.

The storm system produced an outbreak of tornadoes, large to very large hail & damaging winds from Pennsylvania to New York to Connecticut & Massachusetts. Damage was extensive.

Severe weather outbreak blew up in the Plains again May 28.

This in an active May severe weather-wise. A significant tornado outbreak hit Oklahoma on April 27-28 with at least 6 F4 tornadoes & 8 F3’s, with a totals of at least 21 tornadoes in Oklahoma alone.

