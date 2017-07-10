Home Indiana Evansville Signature School Recognized as One of the Most Challenging High Schools in America July 10th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

One tri-state school is being recognized as one of the most challenging high schools in the nation. Signature School is ranked third in the country.

The ranking by the Washington Post puts schools through an index formula based on the number of challenging tests the school gives – divided by the number of seniors who graduated that year.

Signature School has 100% of students passing at least one college level test before graduation, and 100% of students also graduate within four years and go on to college.

For the full report, visit America’s Most Challenging High Schools.

