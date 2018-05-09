Signature School Ranks #1 in Indiana, #17 Nationwide

A great high school can make the difference to any students planning on attending college. High school students with college aspirations may be better served if they attend a high school that offers Advanced Placement or International Baccalaureate courses. During the academic school 2016-2017, a total of 15,901 public high schools in America offered AP classes, according to the College Board. During that same school year, 800 public high school offered IB courses, according to International Baccalaureate.

The 2018 U.S. News High Schools rankings, released today, can help parents better identify top notch schools in their area and see how these schools stack up nationally. To create the ranking, U.S. News started with more than 28,000 public high schools across America and the District of Columbia. 500 schools earned gold medals, 2,211 received silver medals and 3,327 schools scored bronze medals in the national rankings. For the second year running, the No. 1 school in the country is BASIS Scottsdale. Public high schools in the BASIS charter school network in Arizona dominated the top of the national rankings, claiming the first five spots.

While Signature School in Evansville placed in 4 separate categories this year. The school was ranked #17 in National Rankings and earned a gold medal. Signature School was also ranked the #1 Indiana High School division, #9 in the Charter School divison, and #123 in STEM High Schools.

Signature School offers Advanced Placement and International Baccalaureate courses, and its students consistently outscore state and national averages on college entrance exams. With a total of 347 students for grades 9-12; 27% are minorities, 73% are white, 14% are Asian, 6%are two or more races, while 58% of the school is female. Test scores revealed only 5% of students did not pass math, while only 1% of students did not pass the reading portion of tests. In addition to AP and IB courses, students can choose from electives such as piano lab. All Signature School students are expected to complete a minimum number of community service hours. Parent involvement at Signature includes the Parents, Teachers and Students Association, which organizes fundraisers and supplies volunteers for school events.

All charter schools are public institutions, but they are sometimes exempt from some of the state or local regulations governing traditional public schools. Another common difference is that charter schools generally have narrow enrollment and only accept students via application process. Overall, only 10% of schools awarded medals in this years rankings are charter schools.

There are several new entrants to the top 10 this year: Arizona’s BASIS Flagstaff, ranked No. 5; Meridian School, based in Texas and ranked No. 6; International Academy of Macomb, located in Michigan and ranked No. 7; and Baccalaureate School for Global Education, based in New York and ranked No. 9.

