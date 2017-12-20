Home Indiana Evansville Sierra Club Carols For Renewable Energy Outside Vectren Headquarters December 20th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

Members of the Sierra Club met Wednesday in hopes of getting Vectren to use more renewable energy. They caroled their way along downtown Evansville to Vectren’s headquarters.

Each song was replaced with renewable energy, climate and political terms to help persuade Vectren officials. Club members want power companies to use less coal and fossil fuels, and say using wind and solar energy would help customers.

However, Vectren has plans to build a large fracked gas plant which is leaving the Sierra Club worried.

Sierra Club Senior Campaign Representative Wendy Bredhold says, “We’re really concerned they are going to build this enormous fracked gas plant that has more capacity than all their coal units combined it will crowd out any idea for renewable energy they have for the future. And as I said it will commit us to fossil fuels for decades to come.”

The Sierra Club is focusing their energy now on preventing Vectren from building the fracking plant.

They say they will continue to get more people involved in the campaign.

