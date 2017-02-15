SICTC Students Advance To State Finals

Nineteen students from the EVSC’s Southern Indiana Career and Technical Center earned the opportunity to advance to the state SkillsUSA contests April 21 and 22 after competing in the regional contests this past weekend.

In addition to advancing to the state level, Vincennes University provides scholarships to students who finish in the top three. Students placing first receive a $2,500 scholarship; those placing second receive $1,000; and those placing third receive $500.

Below is a list of regional winners:

Diesel Equipment Technology

1st place – Cole Dilbeck – Gibson Southern

3rd place – Bennett Hall – Castle

Electrical

1st place – Matthew Mays – North (Industrial Motor Controls)

1st place – John Clutter – Gibson Southern (Robotics and Automation)

1st place – Keaton Briggs – North (Robotics and Automation)

2nd place – Matthew Klein – New Tech Institute (Robotics and Automation)

2nd place – Lucas Brinkmeyer – Central (Robotics and Automation)

Automotive Refinishing Technology (Auto Body)

2nd place – Charles Ramsey – Reitz

Automotive Service

1st place – Sterling Mounts – Gibson Southern – $2,500 Vincennes College Scholarship and $5,000 Ohio Technical College Scholarship

CNC Technician

1st place – Mason Havener – New Tech Institute

2nd place – Aaron Bergman – Castle

3rd place – Tyler Baker – Boonville

CNC Lathe

1st place – Joe Allbright – Mt. Vernon

Internet Working

1st place – Cole Robling – Castle

2nd place – Jadon Berghorst – New Tech Institute

3rd place – Tanner Mattingly – New Tech Institute

4th place – Sheldon Silen – New Tech Institute

Masonry

2nd place – Caleb Lambert – Central

Carpentry

3rd place – Lucas Sulawske – Harrison

Comments

comments