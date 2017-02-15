SICTC Students Advance To State Finals
Nineteen students from the EVSC’s Southern Indiana Career and Technical Center earned the opportunity to advance to the state SkillsUSA contests April 21 and 22 after competing in the regional contests this past weekend.
In addition to advancing to the state level, Vincennes University provides scholarships to students who finish in the top three. Students placing first receive a $2,500 scholarship; those placing second receive $1,000; and those placing third receive $500.
Below is a list of regional winners:
Diesel Equipment Technology
1st place – Cole Dilbeck – Gibson Southern
3rd place – Bennett Hall – Castle
Electrical
1st place – Matthew Mays – North (Industrial Motor Controls)
1st place – John Clutter – Gibson Southern (Robotics and Automation)
1st place – Keaton Briggs – North (Robotics and Automation)
2nd place – Matthew Klein – New Tech Institute (Robotics and Automation)
2nd place – Lucas Brinkmeyer – Central (Robotics and Automation)
Automotive Refinishing Technology (Auto Body)
2nd place – Charles Ramsey – Reitz
Automotive Service
1st place – Sterling Mounts – Gibson Southern – $2,500 Vincennes College Scholarship and $5,000 Ohio Technical College Scholarship
CNC Technician
1st place – Mason Havener – New Tech Institute
2nd place – Aaron Bergman – Castle
3rd place – Tyler Baker – Boonville
CNC Lathe
1st place – Joe Allbright – Mt. Vernon
Internet Working
1st place – Cole Robling – Castle
2nd place – Jadon Berghorst – New Tech Institute
3rd place – Tanner Mattingly – New Tech Institute
4th place – Sheldon Silen – New Tech Institute
Masonry
2nd place – Caleb Lambert – Central
Carpentry
3rd place – Lucas Sulawske – Harrison