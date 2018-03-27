SIAC All-Conference Boys Basketball Teams Announced

The Southern Indiana Athletic Conference announced its all-conference picks for the 2017-18 boys basketball season.

Harrison saw two names on the first team roster, while Bosse featured the most players overall with three between the first team and second team selections.

-1st Team-

Mekhi Lairy – Bosse

Alex Hemenway – Castle

Dylan Penn – Memorial

Robin Duncan – Harrison

Rilee Epley – Harrison

-2nd Team-

Jaylin Chinn – Bosse

Sam DeVault – Memorial

D’Angelo Ware – Bosse

Kolten Sanford – North

Jace Stieler – Castle

-Honorable Mentions-

Logan Carter – Mater Dei

Michael Lindauer – Memorial

Isaiah Dunham – Reitz

Cameron Seaton – North

Kristian Lander – Reitz

Devin Mills – Central

