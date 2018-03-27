SIAC All-Conference Boys Basketball Teams Announced
The Southern Indiana Athletic Conference announced its all-conference picks for the 2017-18 boys basketball season.
Harrison saw two names on the first team roster, while Bosse featured the most players overall with three between the first team and second team selections.
-1st Team-
Mekhi Lairy – Bosse
Alex Hemenway – Castle
Dylan Penn – Memorial
Robin Duncan – Harrison
Rilee Epley – Harrison
-2nd Team-
Jaylin Chinn – Bosse
Sam DeVault – Memorial
D’Angelo Ware – Bosse
Kolten Sanford – North
Jace Stieler – Castle
-Honorable Mentions-
Logan Carter – Mater Dei
Michael Lindauer – Memorial
Isaiah Dunham – Reitz
Cameron Seaton – North
Kristian Lander – Reitz
Devin Mills – Central