44News | Evansville, IN

SIAC All-Conference Boys Basketball Teams Announced

SIAC All-Conference Boys Basketball Teams Announced

March 27th, 2018 Bosse, Castle, Central, Evansville, Harrison, Indiana, Memorial, North, Reitz, Sports

Facebook Twitter

The Southern Indiana Athletic Conference announced its all-conference picks for the 2017-18 boys basketball season.

Harrison saw two names on the first team roster, while Bosse featured the most players overall with three between the first team and second team selections.

-1st Team-

Mekhi Lairy – Bosse

Alex Hemenway – Castle

Dylan Penn – Memorial

Robin Duncan – Harrison

Rilee Epley – Harrison

-2nd Team-

Jaylin Chinn – Bosse

Sam DeVault – Memorial

D’Angelo Ware – Bosse

Kolten Sanford – North

Jace Stieler – Castle

-Honorable Mentions-

Logan Carter – Mater Dei

Michael Lindauer – Memorial

Isaiah Dunham – Reitz

Cameron Seaton – North

Kristian Lander – Reitz

Devin Mills – Central

Nick Ruffolo

Sports Anchor/Reporter for 44News.

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2018 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.