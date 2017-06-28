44News | Evansville, IN

SIAC Celebration of Champions Set for July 30

June 28th, 2017 Bosse, Castle, Central, Evansville, Harrison, Indiana, Mater Dei, North, Reitz, Sports

The celebration that awards the top athletes in the Southern Indiana Athletic Conference has a new name.

The Night of Champions is now the Celebration of Champions.

This year’s nominees include:

Bosse

Javien Langley
Kiara Bailey

Castle

Jack Nunge
Katie Schroeder

Central

Zach Daugherty
Zion Sanders

Harrison

De’Ante Booker
Britney Ann Young

Mater Dei

Kurtis Wilderman
Grace McCann

Memorial

Sam Bonano
Caroline Newland

North

Kade Fleming
Ariah Leary

Reitz

Elijah Dunham
Jaley Scholosser

JoJo Gentry

