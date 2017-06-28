SIAC Celebration of Champions Set for July 30

The celebration that awards the top athletes in the Southern Indiana Athletic Conference has a new name.

The Night of Champions is now the Celebration of Champions.

This year’s nominees include:

Bosse

Javien Langley

Kiara Bailey

Castle

Jack Nunge

Katie Schroeder

Central

Zach Daugherty

Zion Sanders

Harrison

De’Ante Booker

Britney Ann Young

Mater Dei

Kurtis Wilderman

Grace McCann

Memorial

Sam Bonano

Caroline Newland

North

Kade Fleming

Ariah Leary

Reitz

Elijah Dunham

Jaley Scholosser



