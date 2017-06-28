SIAC Celebration of Champions Set for July 30
The celebration that awards the top athletes in the Southern Indiana Athletic Conference has a new name.
The Night of Champions is now the Celebration of Champions.
This year’s nominees include:
Bosse
Javien Langley
Kiara Bailey
Castle
Jack Nunge
Katie Schroeder
Central
Zach Daugherty
Zion Sanders
Harrison
De’Ante Booker
Britney Ann Young
Mater Dei
Kurtis Wilderman
Grace McCann
Memorial
Sam Bonano
Caroline Newland
North
Kade Fleming
Ariah Leary
Reitz
Elijah Dunham
Jaley Scholosser