SIAC Celebrates 2017-18 Athletes’ Success

The Southern Indiana Athletic Conference “Celebration of Champions” event honored standout athletes from the 2017-18 school year.

While there was a male and female nominated from each school, only two athletes took home the overall SIAC Male and Female Athlete of the Year trophies.

The SIAC Female Athlete of the Year was Anna Newman of North High School.

She set records in girls basketball and now turns her attention to the University of Evansville as a freshman guard.

Meanwhile, Mekhi Lairy, who has already arrived at Miami (OH) University after graduating from Bosse High School, was named the SIAC Male Athlete of the Year.

The full list of nominees were as follows with the female nominee listed first:

BOSSE – Ma’NYA Adams, Mekhi Lairy

NORTH – Anna Newman, Nate Toone

REITZ – Riley DeWeese, Isaiah Dunham

MEMORIAL – Grace Lensing, Matthew Schadler

HARRISON – Sydni Cosby, Robin Duncan

CENTRAL – Claire Geiser, Evan Sorensen

MATER DEI – Grace McDurmon, Michael Boots

CASTLE – Maddie Wilson, Zach Messinger

Memorial took home the All Sports Trophy with 1,690 points.

Points are tabulated based on finishes in SIAC events across all sports.

Castle finished in a close second with 1,660 points

Comments

comments