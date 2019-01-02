SIAC Basketball Pairings Set

The 21st annual Banterra Bank Classic SIAC basketball tournaments will begin Tuesday, January 8 with four doubleheaders.

The tournament will end with championship games set for Saturday, January 12 at Reitz High School.

Castle Girls Basketball will look to defend its title and tie Memorial with eight championships. Bosse is the defending champion.

Boys Schedule

Tuesday, Jan. 8:

Game 1: Reitz at Memorial at 7

Game 2: Mater Dei at Harrison at 7

Game 3: Castle at North at 7

Game 4: Bosse at Central at 7

Thursday, Jan. 10

Championship Round Games at Central High School

Winner of Game 1 vs Winner of Game 2 at 5:30

Winner of Game 3 vs Winner of Game 4 at 7

Consolation Round Games

Loser of Game 1 at Loser of Game 2 at 5:30

Loser of Game 3 at Loser of Game 4 at 7

Saturday, Jan. 12

Championship at Reitz High School

Winner of first semi-final vs Winner of second semi-final at 7

Girls Schedule

Tuesday, Jan. 8:

Game 1: Reitz at Memorial at 5:30

Game 2: Mater Dei at Harrison at 5:30

Game 3: Castle at North at 5:30

Game 4: Bosse at Central at 5:30

Friday, Jan. 11



Championship Round Games

Winner of Game 1 at Winner of Game 2 at 5:30

Winner of Game 3 at Winner of Game 4 at 7

Consolation Round Games

Loser of Game 1 at Loser of Game 2 at 5:30

Loser of Game 3 at Loser of Game 4 at 7

Saturday, Jan. 12

Championship at Reitz High School

Winner of first semi-final vs Winner of second semi-final at 5:30

Comments

comments