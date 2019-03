An Evansville restaurant considered a go-to BBQ spot is closing its doors. Shyler’s BBQ will officially close this weekend.

Officials posted the announcement on their facebook page last night thanking customers for their patronage and their staff for their service.

In 1991, Shyler’s opened near the corner of Green River Road and Lincoln Avenue and remained open until a fire in 2012 closed the restaurant.

Shyler’s reopened in 2016 and will close its doors this Sunday.

