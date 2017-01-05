The Shrinking Snow of January 5, 2017
Typical snowfall has a water ratio of 10:1, which is 10″ snow melts to 1″ of liquid. 1″ of snow melts to 0.10″ of liquid. Every now & then snow is very, very wet & the ratio is 6:1. This means 6″ equals an inch of liquid. The snowfall today was over 20:1. The 1.2″ measured at the station & the house melted to 0.05″ liquid.
The snow today was very fluffy. In fact, in measuring it, it was like putting a ruler into fluffed cotton candy. The snow was full of air & had little density, so it was easy to melt. Also with it being full of so much air & fluffing, as the evening has worn on the air is leaving the snow & it looks as if it is disappearing or shrinking. It really is, however. Current depth is now 0.6″ at the station & house as it settles & compacts.
Normal snow settles anyway, but these extra air-filled, fluffy snows with very high ratios shrink & disappear quickly.
When there is good frontagenetical forcing in the 850-700 mb layer, but an overall lack of moisture, you can squeeze a lot of crystals/snow out of less what. Snow-making is very, very efficient in this way.