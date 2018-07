Home Indiana Evansville ShrinersFest Provides Free Drinks To Festival Patrons June 30th, 2018 Warren Korff Evansville

Keeping cool in triple digit heat indexes may be the priority for many attending ShrinersFest, but organizers have an answer. Free water.

There are plenty of booths selling soft drinks and other beverages at the festival, but event organizers decided to offer free drinks this year. ShrinersFest decided to hand out free water and free Gatorade to make sure everyone remains hydrated.

They say the idea has been a big hit.



