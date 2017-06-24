Shrinersfest Offers Lesson In History With WWII Reenactment

Thousands of people flooded downtown Evansville for the first day of sunshine at Shrinersfest! The LST 325 got the attention of both young and old as it was on full display as part of a World War II re-enactment. Shrinersfest offering a lesson in history with a re-enactment of the invasion of Normandy.

“There’s a lot of attention toward re-enactments simply because you can see and experience something that happened many, many years ago and that often times, relatives that people have spoken with in person or have heard stories can see it unfold in front of them,” said actor James Combs II.

The re-enactment lasted about 30 minutes ending with American soldiers forming a fighting line on land, “The day was carried by the Untied States forces the beachhead was secured with some resistance from the German forces, however it was a very clear victory over the German forces and a very crushing defeat for that of Adolf Hitler.”

The re-enactment ended at Four Freedoms Monument where the public could get pictures and kids could interact with the soldiers, “I don’t know if they understand but they sure are interested. We get a lot of questions and we try to interact with the younger kids, it’s great to get the interest from that young set of children,” said actor Robert Decker.

