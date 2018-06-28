44News | Evansville, IN

ShrinersFest Kicks Off Today in Downtown Evansville

June 28th, 2018 44News This Morning

The 2018 Evansville ShrinersFest starts today and will continue through Sunday in downtown Evansville.

We were able to go down to Riverside Drive this morning to get a sneak peek of what to expect from this years fest.

Attendees can enjoy airshows, food trucks, carnival rides, live music, and many other events that will be happening now until July 1st.

A full schedule and list of events can be found by clicking here on the Evansville ShrinersFest website.



Mitch Angle

Web Producer

