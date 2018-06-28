Home Indiana Evansville ShrinersFest Event Allows Veterans to Share War Stories June 28th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

A new event is taking place at ShrinersFest this year. Veterans Stories gives local vets the chance to pass along their memories and experiences during their time in the service.

This is the first year veterans of several different wars, including World War II and Vietnam, will be on hand to share their stories with the Tri-State. Organizers believe both the audience and the veterans will benefit from this event.

“Veterans Story Hour is a chance for veterans to talk about their experiences. Sometimes that’s cathartic for them, but if no other reason, it’s ability to pass along to a younger generation, what they’ve been through and what has happened in our historic wars,” says Shrinersfest Spokesperson Dale Thomas.

Veterans Story Hour is scheduled for each day of the festival.



