ShrinersFest Announcer Celebrates 10 Year Anniversary

Fans at the ShrinersFest airshow have heard his voice and his name is Luke Carrico. He’ll be announcing the shows this weekend and it’s going to be a special one for him.

“I was one of those kids that grew up here in Evansville and the highlight of the entire summer was the air show,” says Luke Carrico.

“Now this will be my 10th year and I’m back here to the date announcing the Evansville show so as a hometown guy this is pretty special for me,” says Carrico. “It’s been a passion of mine for I mean since I was a young kid and it all started right here with basically this air show.

His career as an announcer started with just a simple conversation.

“When I was 14 I ended up sending an email to the organizers and said ‘hi, my name is Luke and I like airplanes,” says Carrico. “Here at Tri-State Aero there will be hundreds of people trying to get a grab, a look at the jets and that was me when I was eight, nine-years-old with my fingers in the fence looking in, and for me to be out here next to the jets and being able to put on this show is a real full circle moment for me.”

Along with his 10-year anniversary, he’s looking forward to what the air show will feature at the riverfront.

“This year is going to be loud and proud, those are kind of the keywords we’ve been using,” says Carrico. “This will be one of the largest military shows we’ve had and for me, that’s really exciting.”

Carrico plans on announcing air shows for years and years to come.

“I get excited about airplanes and if I can share my excitement to the crowd and gets them excited. It just makes me more excited. Plus, I get the best seat in the house so you can’t beat it,” says Carrico.

The air show is scheduled for 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m.

