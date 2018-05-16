Home Indiana Evansville ShrinersFest 2018 Looking To Be Bigger and Better Than Ever May 16th, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville, Indiana

At a meeting held at Hadi Shrine Temple, speakers for ShrinersFest 2018 assured the audience that this years event will be stepping it up in all aspects of entertainment.

This year’s ShrinersFest plans to bring the noise with more music and with a larger air show than previous fests. The Golden Knights Parachute Team will be the openers each night of the air shows. Along with them will be the F16 Viper Demonstration Team, the AV8B Carrier “Junk Jet”, as well as numerous other military aircrafts.

A card will be making its rounds at the event as well. Attendees are urged to sign it for United States Veterans to thank them for their service. They are hoping to reach 20,000 signatures by the end of the event, and they plan on sending the card to their representatives in Washington D.C, where it will be put in the historic museum.

The Shriners also showed off the events new button design, which can be purchased for $10 at the entry gates. Buttons purchased at their website www.shrinersfest.com/buy-online are $8.

Comments

comments