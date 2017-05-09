ShrinerFest Button Sales Begin Next Week

With ShrinerFest 2017 kicking off next month, button sales are slated to begin next week. The buttons will be sold Monday, May 15th at 10 a.m. on the second floor of Hadi Shrine. Mayor Lloyd Winnecke will buy the first button.

ShrinerFest 2017 kicks off on Thursday, June 22nd and runs through Sunday, June 25th on Evansville’s Riverfront.

Shriners plan to have airshows, carnival rides, food vendors, Bierstubes, live entertainment, and inflatables for kids.

Button prices are $7 in advance and $10 at the gate. Children under 12 get in for free.

For more information, visit ShrinersFest 2017.

