Showplace Newburgh Family Entertainment Center Opens

A mega-arcade, 20-lane bowling alley, and a two-story laser tag arena…these are all the things you can find at the new entertainment complex at Showplace Cinemas in Newburgh.

A soft opening was held for the 20,000-square-foot family entertainment center on Bell Oaks Drive.

The facility will have 20 Brunswick bowling lanes, 60 of the newest video games and an American-themed restaurant and bar with outdoor seating.

It’s designed so families can watch a movie, have dinner and play some video games and laser tag.

Mick Stieler, North Park Cinemas, Inc., said, “It’s something we’ve been working on for probably the last five years. The Family entertainment center hooked up with theaters. It gives you a one stop place for all the entertainment in the tri-state.”

The laser tag portion of the new entertainment complex is still being completed.

Comments

comments