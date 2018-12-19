Showers Will Put A Damper On The Tri-State

Get out and enjoy today!

After lows in the upper 20s to low 30s this morning, highs will rise into the mid 50s this afternoon under a mix of sun and clouds. Expecting overcast skies overnight into early Thursday, lows will fall into the low 40s.

Expecting showers and some drizzle to arrive by daybreak Thursday. An area of low pressure developing across the Gulf Coast will spread moisture into our area. Good news is looks like the heaviest rain will miss the Tri-State.

Bad news the clouds and damp conditions will be with us through Friday. The steadiest rainfall will likely occur across the eastern half of the region. Scattered showers through the day Thursday, highs in the low 50s. By Friday, a few showers linger in the morning, cold raw day, will likely hit our highs just after midnight and will see temperatures around the upper 30s to around 40 during the afternoon.

Rainfall totals by Friday morning will be in the 0.20″ to 0.40″ of rain, expecting light totals. It’s possible far southeastern & eastern areas could see upwards of a 0.50″.

Conditions will dry out for the weekend, partly cloudy skies Saturday highs in the mid 40s. Temperatures overall will remain around average (43) over the next 7-10 days.

Christmas Eve is looking dry at this point with highs around 44.

Christmas there is a chance of some rain/snow mix, doesn’t look like a significant system nor any accumulation at this point.

