Showers, Storms and a Cooler Weekend Ahead

The 70 degree temperatures we saw Thursday were delightful, however things have changed. Clouds are here, scattered showers and areas of drizzle around. Good news is the mild temperatures are sticking around at least for now…

Expect overcast skies and scattered showers through the afternoon, most of the day will be dry but cloudy. A stationary front right over the area will be the cause of the scattered showers.Temperatures will rise into the mid 60s with a south wind at around 5 to 10 MPH.

Greater chance of showers arrives through the overnight, another mild night with lows in the mid 50s. An area of low pressure will trek through the Tri-State Saturday, heavier rainfall is likely Saturday morning – afternoon all ahead of a cold front. Some embedded gusty thunderstorms can’t be ruled out. Not expecting any severe weather.

Temperatures will fall from the low 60s into the 50s through the afternoon as strong west northwest winds gusting to 30MPH develop. Rain will end from west to east through late in the afternoon-early evening Saturday. Rainfall totals by Saturday night could reach as high as 1.30″ to 1.50″.

As drier air moves in Sunday, temperatures will be far cooler than what we have seen. Highs will only reach the upper 40s despite mostly sunny skies. Relatively pleasant conditions through next week as a warming trend will commence.

