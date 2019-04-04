Showers Arrive, Soaring to the 70s for the Weekend

Dry and mild start to Thursday. That will change though heading into the afternoon and evening. Scattered rainfall will arrive as an area of low pressure passes through the region. Even with cloud cover in place temperatures will get into the mid to upper 60s. The rainfall will be more of a nuisance. No heavy rain expected and most of the thunderstorms will stay south of the Tri-State.

A few showers and areas of drizzle through the overnight into early Friday morning, it will be another mild night with temperatures only falling to the low 50s. Rainfall totals will be on the light side, 0.25″ lighter totals expected in northern areas, greatest totals of up to 0.50″ will likely occur in the southern reaches of the Tri-State.

Friday will feature partly sunny skies by the afternoon and highs in the upper 60s.

So Friday will be a decent day despite partly sunny skies. The weekend begins on a high note, temperatures soar into the mid to upper 70s under partly to mostly cloud skies. However conditions go down hill through the second half of the weekend. The mild weather sticks around but a more potent storm systems arrives. Rain, strong thunderstorms and heavy rain possible Sunday-Monday. At this point it looks like most of the severe weather will stay south of the region but we will continue to monitor. 1-2″ of rain is likely through Monday. Drier conditions develop Tuesday through midweek as temperatures remain in the 70s.

