Home Kentucky Shots Fired At Police After Reporting To A Crime Scene May 12th, 2018 Townsend Outlaw Kentucky

Police in Kentucky say a deputy in Henderson was shot at but not injured. Around 10 oclock on Friday, one man was air lifted to St.Vincent Hospital in Evansville in critical condition.

It was reported that a woman reported to police that a man in her home had shot at her multiple times. Deputies say when they got on the scene near Highway 2-66 in Corydon, Kentucky, they found the man in a shed next to the home.

As deputies approached the home, a shot went off and was fired towards the deputies who reported to the scene. That is when police discovered the man suffering froma gunshot wound to the face. This investigation is still ongoing.

Comments

comments