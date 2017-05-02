Home Indiana Evansville Shots Fired Near Sweetser Ave. and Garvin St. in Evansville May 2nd, 2017 John Werne Evansville Pinterest

Authorities are searching for an individual who fired shots at the area of Sweetser Avenue and Garvin Street of Evansville around 7:30 this evening. Dispatch received several calls from people hearing shots in the area. An ambulance was called after a toddler fell while fleeing the scene. One vehicle’s back window was hit by a bullet. Seven shell casing were found on the ground. Witnesses say the shooter ran from the scene.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact police.

