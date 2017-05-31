Home Indiana Shots Fired Into Home Near Lincoln School May 31st, 2017 Shelby Coates Indiana Pinterest

Evansville Police are investigating several shots fired into a home near Lincoln School.

Officers were called to the 600 block of Lincoln Avenue around 10:30 Tuesday night. A witness said she saw a dark blue Ford Taurus speeding past the school.

And she says, someone fired several shots by her home and at the intersection of Morton Avenue.

According to the police report, officers found bullet holes in the siding of the home, a broken window and bullet fragments inside.

