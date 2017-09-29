Home Indiana Evansville Shots Fired At Corner Pocket Bar and Grill September 29th, 2017 Melissa Schroeder Evansville, Indiana

Witnesses say they heard shots fired and called police to the 1800 block of North Fulton Avenue.

According to officers, a group of people went to the Corner Pocket Bar and Grill in Evansville, after being kicked out, officers say they started shooting.

This happened just before 1:00 a.m. Friday.

Police say people scattered and one of the shooters was hit by a car. Emergency crews took him to the hospital for a broken leg. Once released, the suspect will be taken into custody.

Officers took two other suspects in for questioning. The investigation into what led up to the shots fired continues this morning.

