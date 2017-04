Home Indiana Shots Fired Call Leads to the Arrest of an Evansville Man April 4th, 2017 Tommy Mason Indiana Pinterest

An Evansville man is behind bars, after a shots fired call Monday night. According to the police report, officers arrived in the 1100 block of Lincoln Avenue just after 9:00PM. There police arrested 21 year old Kevon Cooper of Evansville. Cooper was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail, charged with Criminal Recklessness while Armed with a Deadly Weapon. Police say two other males were also taken into custody.

