Short-Term Lodging Rental Measure Fails to Pass in Indiana House April 19th, 2017 John Werne Indiana

A proposal to ban local governments from regulating short-term lodging rentals, such as Airbnb, failed to pass in the Indiana House. The 50 to 46 vote on the bill was one vote away from passing.

Opponents claimed the bill would remove local control and believe local government should craft local regulations instead of the State. Opposition included Democrats and Republicans, with 20 Republicans voting against the measure. House Speaker Brian Bosma was the only lawmaker present and unexcused person who did not vote, stating the bill does not have his “full confidence”.

