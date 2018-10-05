Shopping Along 200-Mile Yard Sale

Yard sale shoppers have been treasure hunting throughout Western Kentucky. All weekend long they’ll be making their way down Highway 60 looking for more bargains and deals.

Some people have lost count of how many years they’ve been taking part in the Highway 60 Yard Sale.

“More than too many, more than ten,” says Mary Bebout Rush.

This 200-mile yard sale itself has been going on for so long the exact year has become a mystery, but sellers say they know this year will have the best turnout yet.

“This year is probably going to be one of our best years just because of the weather is absolutely amazing. Usually, we are drenched rats by now because it rains every year,” says yard sale seller, Charity Darling Norman.

Seasoned Highway 60 Yard Sale sellers say first-timers, like Greg Nunley, chose a good year to start. Nunley owns a storage facility, so he knows the importance of selling things you don’t need.

“Stuff accumulates, you got to get rid of it somehow,” says Nunley. He says he tries to auction people’s unwanted belongings, but he says he has done better at this regional yard sale. “It’s just getting the people to pay a better price at the auctions it just seems like it goes cheaper and out here you can get just a little bit more out of it and name your price on it.”

Shoppers say they keep coming back because they can find some fantastic deals.

“We stopped between Corydon and the Henderson College, and the lady was going out of business in her fabric shop, so I bought a lot of fabric. More than I need because I already got more than I need,” says Rush.

Comments

comments