Shoppers Support Local Stores On Small Business Saturday November 24th, 2018 Megan DiVenti Evansville, Indiana

Known as the day after Black Friday, Small Business Saturday is a time for people to support independently owned stores.

“It’s just a lot of energy and excitement about supporting local,” says Adam Trinkel, Downtown Evansville Economic Improvement District Events and Marketing manager. “You get a different experience when you support and shop local that you don’t get from a big box store. You get that personal interaction.”

According to the National Retail Federation, 67 million people were expected to shop locally across the country today. In Downtown Evansville, shoppers came out to support the nearly 30 merchants and more than 40 eateries.

“Small businesses are really the life-blood of any community and that’s no different here in Evansville,” says Trinkel. “When you support and shop local, you’re not just supporting that owner, you’re supporting their employees and all of your money is staying here locally.”

River City Coffee and Goods has items from more than 50 local makers in their store.

“When you’re shopping here you’re supporting a lot of your local neighbors and makers from the area and the region,” says Heather Vaught, River City Coffee and Goods owner.

Vaught says the support for Small Business Saturday has grown every year.

“We’ve had a lot of our regulars in here who have come in purposefully to shop small for their holiday gifts,” says Vaught. “We also have a lot of new people coming in and visiting downtown that didn’t know the shops here existed so that’s been really awesome.”

And for shoppers, they say it’s not so much about the deals, but more so giving back.

“We want to support the local community and there’s a lot of fabulous stores in Downtown Evansville,” says Lauri Symonds, shopper. “We have relatives that live out of town so we like to give them a taste of Evansville.”

It’s not too late to get last minute shopping in before the holidays. On Cyber Monday, millions are expected to take advantage of online bargains.

