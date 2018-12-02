Shoppers Step Into An Old World Shopping Experience

A great experience for the family, brought old world traditions to light.

Christmas in New Harmony was held this weekend where Historic New Harmony offered a chance for shoppers to step away from “big box” shopping and step into an old world. Christmas in New Harmony was filled with Holiday Open Houses filled with local merchants and even musical guests.

People from all over Indiana travel to New Harmony every year to experience this different kind of holiday shopping experience. Christmas in New Harmony was only offered to local merchants selling their own work. This was only one of several events happening in New Harmony this month.

Click here for more information on upcoming events happening in New Harmony throughout the month of December.

