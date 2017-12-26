Shoppers Crowd Stores With Holiday Gift Returns

While Christmas may be over the busy shopping season is now. Tuesday marks the second busiest shopping day of the year.

People are out and about searching for those after Christmas sales while others are busy making gift returns.

A guest services employee at the Evansville east side Target says they are prepared to handle incoming crowds over the next few days.

They also have a few tips for those planning to make Christmas returns.

Guest Services Joanie Gajderowicz says, “Well when they’re in line they have to make sure they have their receipt out or if they don’t have their receipt have their ID ready just so we could keep the line moving faster.”

Gajderwicz also says if you’re planning on making returns keep the tags on clothes or try to keep the packing intact.



