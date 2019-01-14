ShopLocal With Kid Entrepreneurs

Young artists, writers, crafters, vendors and future leaders are getting their day at Secret Headquarters this weekend!

Music, art, writing or even if your kid has a product they’d like to sell….THIS IS THE PLACE!

Contact us as space is very limited and two spots are gone already.

There is no cost to you and great benefit to kids future creativity, outlook, social skills and confidence.

BETTER CALL US AND CONFIRM NOW!

Later in the day will be doing a class where your kids can do a Bob Ross “Joy of Painting” piece. Room for 8 people to paint a Bob Ross “masterpiece” as we watch one of his classic episodes. Cost for this will be $30 and includes paints, canvas, brush use and everything but the smock or apron. Grown ups allowed too!

Have a kiddo that’s interested in starting their own business?

Contact Secret Headquarters today…space is limited.

They’re looking for kid vendors up to the age of 16.

Kids can sell their wares this Saturday from noon to five, then stay and learn to paint Bob Ross style for just 30 bucks.

You can also meet 5 year old Logan Engler, author of “The Horrible Waiter”, and purchase a copy of his book for $10.

Like what I do? See more on Evansville’s YouTube Channel, The Best Day Ever Evansville Channel.

And find that epic city calendar at The Best Day Ever Evansville.

