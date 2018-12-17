ShopLocal for Christmas in New Harmony

Christmas is inching closer and closer, and if you haven’t crossed everyone off your list yet?

Don’t worry!

I’ve got several unique gift ideas, and get this?

They’re all from locally owned businesses…and…they’re all on the same street!

You can never go wrong with fine art!



Mason Nordgauer Fine Art Gallery has a very eclectic range of art.

From paintings, these small 8×8’s are just $50 each…to pottery, isn’t that pretty?

To gifts that are perfect for any art lover.

I found these Frida Kahlo sticky notes for just $11.

And guess what these are called?

Andy Sock-hole.

Not Andy Warhol.

That’s pretty funny.

When you give the gift of skincare, not only are you giving the gift of sweet smelling and smooth feeling skin, you’re getting a gift in return, right?

And it’s more than just soap, they even have whole gift boxes!

This one has dead sea salt body soak, lotion, balm and more and it’s just $24.99.

And guess what?

Smells absolutely delicious.

And you can shop for your favorite fella here too!

Look at all the beard stuff they have…beards.

Or let them choose their own personal scent themselves, with a gift card.

You can even give a promise of a date night together when you sign up for a soap making class in January, February and March.

See, he’s excited about soap!

Have a fine wine or craft brew lover in your life?

Sara’s Harmony Way has got an amazing selection of both!

Pick up a nice bottle for $12 or $17, or splurge on something fancy, this is just $74.

Another bonus?

You can take a selfie with this guy, say cheese, or soap poisoning…

While you’re shopping, you can grab a quick bite to eat!

Everything here is delicious.

Capers Emporium says they’re “a kitchen and gift adventure”, and as soon as you walk in the door you’ll see why.

They have just about everything.

Everything?

Everything.

They say a way to a man’s heart is through the stomach, well they’ve got a great selection of gourmet snacky-snacks.

DIY cheese kits for the adventurous…or send a secret message to a loved one in Morse code with one of these “secret message” bracelets.

This one says, “love you to the moon and back”, this one, “be amazing”.

I have one, but I can’t tell you what it says because, it’s a secret.

Rain gear of all types.

Isn’t that red cape so cute?

And a plethora of pillows, puzzles, rugs, mats and place-mats.

They say the couple that cooks together stays together, well, you can register for one of their upcoming cooking classes too!

Oh yeah, and tons and tons of kitchen stuff.

And you can always give the gift of a promise of a future dinner date by buying a gift certificate from one of the many restaurants here in New Harmony.

Happy shopping, and when you’re out in New Harmony, remember…you don’t have a time limit.

