ShopLocal Christmas Gift Ideas All on One Street!

Christmas is inching closer and closer, and if you haven’t crossed everyone off your list yet?

Don’t worry!

I’ve got several unique gift ideas, and get this?

They’re all from locally owned businesses…and…they’re all on the same street!

Please enjoy downtown Evansville…but only for 2 hours at a time.

That’s all you need when you’re shopping on Main Street!

Y Factor Studio is notorious for their beautiful gifts and, believe it or not, there’s something gorgeous for every budget.

Does your family do the whole keepsake ornament tradition?

Well, I found this sparkly red sleigh for just $6.75!

Or, if your babies are “fur-babies”, look at how gorgeous this is, for $22.50.

Sparkly dog treat.

Or skip the ornament and this year get something cute, but functional like this reindeer spoon set for $30.

Or, if you have someone that keeps talking about remodeling the kitchen or designing a new “man cave”?

They can do that too.

You may not think of an art gallery as a place to buy gifts.

And while art will provide you with a lifetime of beauty, it’s totally worth it, sometimes it can get a little pricey.

Some galleries like Rumjahn Gallery and Framery on Main Street have an entire boutique.

I absolutely love these fuzzy, thick socks, well worth the $25, and Rumjahn also has an extensive collection of Sara Rhoades jewelry!

Lovely holiday scents and more, bags, blankets and pillows, and they’ve stopped up on extra goodies just for the holiday season.

I love “Outside the Gift Box”!

This place is where you buy that gift for that special person who lives outside the lines.

Into quotes?

Well, there’s one for just about every situation.

Cards for every single occasion.

Fun candy, mmm!

Or turn that special someone’s feet into a Yeti!

Aren’t these cute?

And who doesn’t want a flask with the state of Indiana on it, right?

And I’ll admit it, I’m really into their funny socks.

While you’re out running around shopping, pop into River City and warm up with some of the best coffee in Evansville.

This store may look little, but inside it houses a wide range of eclectic gifts!

From puzzles to zoo memberships, locally made jewelry, sunglasses, wallets for men and women and even soap from 6th Street Soapery.

Ooh, you are right, it is “mint to be”.

And don’t forget your Evansville gear!

Ever peek in and see that everything’s so beautiful, but you think you can’t afford anything in here (Enjole Interiors)?

I found these super fancy Christian Lacroix note cards for just $39!

Imagine using these, or even better, your friends getting one from you.

And put something special in the martini after Christmas.

Wouldn’t you love to have an anchor?

And these?

The whole set is just $18.75.

And these sweet, little frames are perfect for storing your Christmas family photos, and they’re just $50!

Or, give the gift of a promise of a future date by buying a gift card from any of the restaurants here on Main Street.

Just…keep track of the time.

We’ll have more shop local gift ideas next week!

If you spend some time shopping on Main Street in Evansville, let me know about it on my 44News Facebook page.

Like what I do? See more on Evansville’s YouTube Channel, The Best Day Ever Evansville Channel.

And find that epic city calendar at The Best Day Ever Evansville.

