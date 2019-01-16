Home Indiana Shopko Files for Bankruptcy, Local Shop Closing January 16th, 2019 Tyrone Morris Indiana

Shopko announced Wednesday that it will file for bankruptcy under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code. Chapter 11 allows a company to restructure its finances under court supervision.

The location in Mt. Carmel is one of 38-locations closing in order to position the company for future success. According to a release, Shopko said the restructuring is a result of “excess debt and ongoing competitive pressures”.

The company says they will continue to operate and serve customers, vendors, and employees throughout the restructuring.

Shopko is leading operator of general merchandise stores throughout the Central, Western and Pacific Northwest regions of the U.S.

