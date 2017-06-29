Shop at Summer Markets!

Summertime means a lot of things, but for sure it marks the return of outdoor Summer markets!

I showed you two last week, and this week I’ve got 2 more ways for you to #ShopLocal.

Have you heard of this one?

The brand new Posh Artisan Marketplace Second Saturday Bazaar on the West Side of Evansville has several vendors, and is still growing!

They’ve got events for kids, like face painting, and walk inside Posh Artisan Marketplace for even more vendors in the air conditioning.

I bought 2 sets of necklaces and earrings for $5 each!



And have you noticed that the Evansville Downtown Farmers Market has changed locations?

Don’t get used to it, it’s just for this year.

Every Friday from 8am-1pm this Summer, stroll through a sea of different vendors with unique, locally produced items like jewelry, baked goods, art, and of course fresh veggies.

Are pets welcome?

Yep!

And did I mention that there are FOOD TRUCKS?!

When Summer disappears, so do these outdoor markets, so get out while the getting is good, and #ShopLocal.

Gretchin’s jewelry provided by: Premiere Designs: Donna Robinson

