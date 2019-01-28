Shop (and Snack) at Newburgh’s Chocolate Walk!

Super serious question here…What could be more fun than shopping and chocolate?

You can have join the sweet-smelling/shopping fun in Newburgh this weekend at their Chocolate Walk!

Bring your sweetheart or just your sweet tooth out to join in the fun. Participating downtown Newburgh businesses will be hosting the third annual Newburgh Chocolate Walk to benefit The Newburgh Area Food Pantry.

Simply start in a participating retailer and for a $10 donation you will receive a Chocolate Walk bag along with a Chocolate Walk guide listing all participating businesses. Then set out to enjoy the community: shop along the way, enjoy lunch in one of our restaurants and collect chocolates as you explore Historic Newburgh.

Times of the event are the hours the participating retailers are open.

Current list of participating retailers:

2nd Chances

321 Vintage

Barefoot Cottage

Bittersweet Primitives

Cleo’s Bakery & Brown Bag Lunches

Edgewater Grille

Edward Jones – Thomas McCool

ERA Real Estate

Escape Salon

Feather Your Nest

Flutter

Heart of Newburgh

Historic Newburgh Visitors Center

Honey Vinyl Music Studio

Honeysuckle Finds

Hooray!

Impulse Salon & Spa

Integrity Insurance – Joe Hardesty

LuLaRoe

Mulberry Jeans Accents

Newburgh Museum

Pet Food Center

Rehabilitation & Performance Institute

Stella’s

Sweet Emotions Soap

The Refinery

Tomelly’s Pizza

Waterlilies Baby Boutique

