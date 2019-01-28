Shop (and Snack) at Newburgh’s Chocolate Walk!

Super serious question here…What could be more fun than shopping and chocolate?
You can have join the sweet-smelling/shopping fun in Newburgh this weekend at their Chocolate Walk!
Bring your sweetheart or just your sweet tooth out to join in the fun. Participating downtown Newburgh businesses will be hosting the third annual Newburgh Chocolate Walk to benefit The Newburgh Area Food Pantry.
Simply start in a participating retailer and for a $10 donation you will receive a Chocolate Walk bag along with a Chocolate Walk guide listing all participating businesses. Then set out to enjoy the community: shop along the way, enjoy lunch in one of our restaurants and collect chocolates as you explore Historic Newburgh.
Times of the event are the hours the participating retailers are open.
Current list of participating retailers:
2nd Chances
321 Vintage
Barefoot Cottage
Bittersweet Primitives
Cleo’s Bakery & Brown Bag Lunches
Edgewater Grille
Edward Jones – Thomas McCool
ERA Real Estate
Escape Salon
Feather Your Nest
Flutter
Heart of Newburgh
Historic Newburgh Visitors Center
Honey Vinyl Music Studio
Honeysuckle Finds
Hooray!
Impulse Salon & Spa
Integrity Insurance – Joe Hardesty
LuLaRoe
Mulberry Jeans Accents
Newburgh Museum
Pet Food Center
Rehabilitation & Performance Institute
Stella’s
Sweet Emotions Soap
The Refinery
Tomelly’s Pizza
Waterlilies Baby Boutique
