“Shop Out Hunger” Food Drive Partnership A Success

Schnucks is partnering with TriState Food bank for its “Shop out Hunger” campaign. All 100 Schnucks stores participate in the food drive that collects both food and monetary donations.

Volunteers from hunger relief organizations gave customers a ‘wish list’ as they entered the store hoping to collect non-perishable food donations as customers left. Some of the most needed items include cereal, peanut butter, canned meats and fruits, and pasta.

Volunteers at Lawndale Schnucks say they collected more than 7 carts full of donations, “It all stays local and goes around to the local organizations, the non profits that are just out here to help people that are less fortunate who are basically hungry so that’s what we’re here for. The response from Schnucks has been wonderful, it’s outstanding,” said food drive volunteer Kelly Chandler.

