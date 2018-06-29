Home Indiana Evansville Shooting Victim Passes Away Nearly a Year After Incident June 29th, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville, Indiana

A man has passed away from his injuries after being shot during an alleged domestic dispute in 2017.

According to the Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office, Austin Smith was shot by Travis Phelps last August.

Smith had been in a coma since the incident, and Phelps was charged with attempted murder. He was expected to go to trial this month.

The prosecutors office has said that the recent events are being taken into account in terms of Phelps’s charges, and the case is being reviewed.

