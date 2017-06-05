Home Kentucky Shooting at Towne Square Mall Injures Arkansas Man June 5th, 2017 Britney Taylor Kentucky, Owensboro Pinterest

A shooting outside of Towne Square Mall in Owensboro injures an Arkansas man. Officers responded to 5000 Frederica Street to a shots fired call Sunday around 2 a.m.

Police say 25-year-old Khiry Morris, of Rogers, Arkansas, was shot in his left leg. Morris was taken to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Officers say a large number of people were gathered in the east parking lot of Towne Square Mall when a gun was fired.

Detectives say there are multiple persons of interest in this case. This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call OPD at 270-687-8888 or call Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484. Callers can remain anonymous.

